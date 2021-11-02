Bayelsa State Governor, Senator Douye Diri, has vowed not to divert state funds for his personal enrichment.

According to him he has no intention and reason to own landed property in foreign lands while in public office.

Diri stated this on the last day of the three- day solemn assembly to usher in the annual State Thanksgiving at the DSP Alamieyeseigha Banquet Hall in Yenagoa, stressed that he won’t be tempted to dip his hands into public coffers for personal aggrandisement.

The governor who disclosed that he turned several offers to own property abroad noted that he had often resisted them because of his strong conviction that state funds were for development and not for personal acquisitions.

Senator Diri maintained he would not renege on his oath to use state resources for physical infrastructure and human empowerment of Bayelsa and its people.

“I have no reason to own property in London or in the U.S. They have come severally and I have always said No.

”I can buy a property there if I am doing private business and with my private funds. It is not wrong to own property outside the country but I will never do it with the public money of Bayelsa.

“We are using our state funds to build roads and schools, to pay salaries, gratuities and pensions to our people. If we do otherwise, then you have every reason to criticise us.”

The state helmsman urged the people to shun hatred, embrace love and join hands with his government despite their political affiliations so the state can make good progress.

Governor Diri stressed that as the only homogeneous Ijaw state in the country, it is imperative to unite as a people and forge a common front.

He assured that the state was in safe hands with him and his deputy steering the ship.