Ivana Women on Wheels Initiative ( I-WOW) in collaboration with Stallion Auto Keke Limited, AA Rescue Nigeria and MoneyTrust Microfinance Bank will on Tuesday, April 27, hold a thanks giving Mass for graduands of the empowerment programme at Ave Maria’s Catholic Church, Ikate Eleguishi, Lekki, Lagos by 9am.

The graduation and empowerment ceremony will also take place at the same venue by 10am.

The graduands have acquired driving skills and they have become professional drivers or operators and are owners of public transportation business.

According to the organisers, I-WOW has impacted positively and empowered the lives of over 200 young ladies and women by giving them hope for the future.

“The organisation hopes to affect the lives of women positively in other parts of the country as they are set to launch their project in Igbo Eze South Local Government Area of Enugu state.”

I-WOW disclosed they are willing to work with donors or sponsors who may nominate less privileged ladies and women in any part of the country as the organisation aims to impact positively on humanity and change the lives of these people.