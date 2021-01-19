Popular cleric, Sign Fireman, has said his style of writing was like that of a critic and not the style of somebody supporting something.

In a chat with journalists in Lagos yesterday, Fireman, who unveiled his latest book last week in Lagos, The Final Move of God, said his passion was to take the world for Jesus. The book is the final invasion of God for the expansion of his kingdom.

Talking about his publisher and his books, the cleric had this to say: “Publishers are not out to defend the truth or challenge it but they are out to print books and make money. My book sold out in hours. So, my publisher loves me because he wants to do more business with me. If I gave him the book regardless of what people are saying and he sells 20,000 copies in a few hours, he will not care about what some people say. It is not a matter of controversy, the publisher is less concerned about controversy, rather, he wants to live his life.

“ For example, each chapter has extremely controversial topics. The book tells the reader that God won’t write a new Bible to make the promises of His word answered, rather, He would take the same Bible and show us mistakes in our teachings of the same Bible and that will present to us the correct revelations that will make those things that are already there that won’t be changed begin to work.

“For example, when you read this book, you begin to understand differences between the personality of Jesus and the personality of God the father and the personality of God the Holy Ghost.”

The renowned cleric goes on to say he wants to get more into the revelation of the Trinity order and people need to know how the concept of Trinity and the relationship between the personality of God, the Father, Son and Holy Ghost. He educates the reader the teachings on the Trinity that people have in this generation are teachings that came out of the argument that happened for centuries and teachings that came out of arguments that took place over hundreds of years.

Fireman revealed that he studies the English, Hebrew and Greek translations of the Bible and has been on this since he was a kid: “I have spent my whole life on this issue and there are scriptures that are wrongly translated, e.g. the Bible says he that speaketh in an unknown tongue edifieth himself, in I Corinthians 1:14, but that is not what the Bible says in the original Greek language. Why did they use the original word, edify? It shows clearly that I study all the translations of the Bible.”

Why do you need to search for what you already know? Then if he has to search a book for what he is not telling the truth, he cannot know it and be searching for what he knows.

When asked how he handles the feelings of people that calls some pastors as fake men of God which is an issue that he is handling today? In his response, he notes the word, fake, used on men of God is a popular word but such people say these things without verifying them. If you ask them, what is fake? they don’t even know the meaning. They just know it is a word that is used to abuse somebody they don’t like. Rather fake means something that is not true and there is nothing with truth and false except there is verification. They cannot establish the truth or fake without a standard from knowing what is fake and real.

When somebody tells me that I am are fake, I do ask the person, based on what? Is it based on the fact that they are unlearned or without verifications or based on the knowledge that they just hate me. If you hate me, just tell me that you hate me and I can take it because everybody is not supposed to love me and it doesn’t bother me because your hatred of me does not change anything really. I could live my life on earth without even knowing that God created you. The word of God is the standard for knowing truth.