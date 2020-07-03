World Athletics says it is “very disappointed” that the Russian Athletics Federation (Rusaf) has failed to pay $6.3m (£5m) owed in fines and costs relating to the doping scandal.

In March, it fined Rusaf $10m (£7.8m) for breaching anti-doping rules.

In addition, any Russian athletes allowed to compete as neutrals would be banned from Tokyo 2020 if half of that fine was not paid by 1 July.

The issue will be discussed by the World Athletics Council this month. On Wednesday, Rusaf’s chief Yevgeny Yurchenko said that the federation had insufficient funds to pay the amount – made up of $5m in fines and $1.3m in costs.

But World Athletics president Lord Coe criticised the Russian actions.

“We recognise these are difficult times, but we are very disappointed by the lack of progress made by Rusaf,” he said.