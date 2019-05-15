Monica Iheakam

The International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF) has issued Nigeria a two-weeks ultimatum to return the sum of $150,000 to the world body or face sanctions.

Two years ago, precisely in November 2017, it was alleged that the IAAF erroneously sent the above mentioned sum of money instead of $15,000 to the Athletics Federation of Nigeria.

The money was the 2017 annual grant to member federations.

Despite assurances from the Sports Ministry that the money would be dully refunded to the IAAF, there seems to be no headway as the world body is yet to receive the fund as promised by Nigeria.

A letter from IAAF dated May 12, 2019 and signed by Jee Isram, Senior Manager Governance, Member and international relations department, and addressed to the AFN president, has directed Nigeria to return the full amount.

According to the letter IAAF, alleged that they met with the Minister of Sports Solomon Dalung and his Permanent Secretary in August 2018 during the African Senior Athletics Championship held in Asaba Delta State.

The letter reads in parts; “We understand that the Minister of Sports will be stepping down soon and it is imperative that you arrange for the return of the full amount within two weeks at the latest .

“Failure to receive the funds back within the period , we will have no alternative than to apply appropriate sanctions against your federation”.

It would be recalled that in 2018 , the House of representatives had ordered the AFN to excess payment back to the world athletics ruling body.