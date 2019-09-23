Sheila Chelangat, the women’s 10km winner at the seventh edition of the IAAF Silver Label Okpekpe international 10km road race held last May tops the list of four women Kenya listed to compete for the three medals on offer in the 5000m event at the IAAF World Championship which begins in a forthnight in Doha, Qatar.

Chelangat, who holds a personal best of 30:55 in the 10km race faces a herculean task trying to stop compatriot, Helen Obiri from defending the 5000m title she ran 14:34.86 to win two years ago in London.

The reigning Okpekpe champion was yet to break 15 minutes so far this year, while Obiri tops the world list for 2019 in the event with the 14:20.36 she ran last July in London.