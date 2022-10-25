The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) will investigate alleged activities at two nuclear locations in Ukraine, Director Rafael Grossi said.

Grossi in a statement said the IAEA had received a written request from Ukraine to send teams of inspectors to carry out verification activities at two locations, which were not named.

Both locations were under IAEA safeguards and had been visited regularly by IAEA inspectors, he said.

“The IAEA inspected one of these locations one month ago and all our findings were consistent with Ukraine’s safeguards declarations,” Grossi said.

“No undeclared nuclear activities or material were found there.”

The IAEA would visit the locations in the coming days to check if there was any possible undeclared nuclear activities or materials, Grossi said.