From Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin

The International Association for Innovations in Education Assessment (IAIIEA) said plans are in top gear to end Nigerians employers’ worry through the full implementation of Educational Assessment in the country.

Dr Akinyele Ariyo, President, IAIIEA, disclosed this during the 5th annual conference of the association in Benin City.

He said, every year, the country’s universities churn out graduates but worried that the number churned out do not commensurate with the level of production due to the emphasis placed on paper certifications.

“When we get it right in the area of educational assessment, everything will be alright.

“You can see we are fighting against the menace of examination malpractice.

“Many doctors are produced and they have the certificates, many engineers are produced, they have the certificates, but they cannot perform.

“The worry of many employers today is that they have many graduates but when you give them work to do, they cannot do it.

“And this become worrisome but when we get educational assessment, we do not give certificates to somebody who does not merit it.

“So, we will no longer be having our certificates through examination malpractice, you will getting it through merit, through reading, through developing your skills and attitude and by the grace of God you finding that our nation will become developed,” he said.

Corroborating the IAIIEA President, the Registrar/Chief Executive Officer, National Business and Technical Examinations Board (NABTEB), Prof Ifeoma Isiugo-Abanihe, said the progress of overall education systems could lag behind if the relevant assessment is not implemented in any educational system.

Isiugo-Abanihe, represented by the Director, Examinations Administration, Obinna Opara, said the conference is expected to raise the consciousness and interest of participants on issues related to modes of Educational Assessment in this era including assessment of 21st-century skills.

Prof Isiugo-Abanihe said she is optimistic that the outcome of the conference will go a long way in redefining the way we conduct examination and assessment activities.