Chinelo Obogo, Lagos

The International Air Transport Association (IATA) has commended West Africa’s leading carrier, Air Peace, for upholding high standards of safety in its flight operations.

The body’s Head of Account Management, West and Central Africa, Dr Samson Fatokun, gave the commendation while presenting the third IATA Operational Safety Audit, IOSA, Certificate to the Chairman of Air Peace, Mr Onyema. He congratulated the Air Peace team for achieving the feat and said that many airlines started the safety audit but were unable to complete it.

He said: “It gives me joy to present this certificate today because I know it’s the fruit of the painstaking effort of your team. Scaling through this third safety audit process is a testament to Air Peace’s commitment to maintaining high safety standards in its operations. IATA’s number one priority is that for any airline to pass the safety audit, its safety compliance must be a hundred per cent, and Air Peace has met this prerequisite.

“Many airlines are not able to achieve this because they don’t have the discipline and hard work which has consistently earned Air Peace this safety recognition. The certificate gives the airline a global recognition as a hundred per cent safety-compliant airline.”

In his remarks, Onyema affirmed that the IOSA certificate is something to be proud of, adding that Air Peace is becoming the emerging force in Africa’s aviation landscape. He expressed gratitude to the IATA team and commended the entire Air Peace team for a successful safety audit. He also assured that the airline would always align with global best practices and safety standards.