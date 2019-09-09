The International Air Transport Association (IATA) has announced that the 2019 IATA Regional Aviation Forum, to be hosted by Kenya Airways will focus on the theme of connecting and enriching Africa through the aviation.

“Africa is set to become one of the fastest growing aviation regions over the next 20 years, with the industry set to expand by nearly five percent annually,” said Muhammad Ali Albakri, IATA’s Regional Vice President for Africa and the Middle East.

“This creates significant opportunities for aviation to fuel sustainable economic growth, and social development. However, the continent’s economy cannot take off while its runway is obstructed. The forum provides a platform to discuss the main challenges, which the industry, together with its government partners, must address to unleash Africa’s full potential,” he added.

The IATA Regional Aviation Forum will be held in Nairobi on the September 17, 2019. In addition to Mr. Albakri, who will deliver keynote remarks, the opening plenary will feature an address by Kenya Airways’ Chairman, Michael Joseph, and Chief Executive Officer, Sebastian Mikosz.

The forum will also address other key topics affecting the air transport industry.