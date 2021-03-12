The International Air Transport Association (IATA) has announced results from its latest poll of recent travelers, revealing growing confidence in a return to air travel, frustration with current travel restrictions, and acceptance of a travel app to manage health credentials for travel.

In the poll, 88 per cent believe that when opening borders, the right balance must be struck between managing COVID-19 risks and getting the economy going again while 85 per cent believe that governments should set COVID-19 targets (such as testing capacity or vaccine distribution) to re-open borders.

Also, 88% believe that COVID-19 will not disappear, and we need to manage its risks while living and traveling normally, while 68 per cent agreed that their quality of life has suffered with travel restrictions and 49per cent believe that air travel restrictions have gone too far.

While there is public support for travel restrictions, it is becoming clear that people are feeling more comfortable with managing the risks of COVID-19. People are also feeling frustrated with the loss of freedom to travel, with 68 per cent of respondents indicating their quality of life is suffering as a result. Travel restrictions come with health, social and economic consequences. Nearly 40 per cent of respondents reported mental stress and missing an important human moment as a result of travel restrictions. And over a third have said that restrictions prevent them from doing business normally.

IATA’s Director General, Alexandre de Juniac, said: “The top priority of everybody at the moment is staying safe amid the COVID-19 crisis. But it is important that we map a way to being able to re-open borders, manage risks and enable people to get on with their lives.”