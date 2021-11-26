By Chinelo Obogo

The International Air Transport Association (IATA) has called on governments to adopt simple, predictable and practical measures to safely and efficiently facilitate the ramping-up of international travel as borders re-open.

Specifically, IATA urged governments to focus on three key areas: Simplified health protocols, digital solutions to process health credentials and COVID-19 measures proportionate to risk levels with a continuous review process.

Its Deputy Director General, Conrad Clifford. said: “As governments are establishing processes to re-open borders, in line with what they agreed in the Ministerial Declaration of the ICAO High Level Conference of COVID-19, the blueprint will help them with good practices and practical considerations. Over the next months, we need to move from individual border openings to the restoration of a global air transport network that can reconnect communities and facilitate economic recovery.

“We must have processes in place to safely and efficiently manage the ramping-up of international travel as borders re-open. With over 18 months of pandemic operational experience and traveler feedback we know that a laser-focus on simplicity, predictability and practicality is essential. That is not the reality today. Over 100,000 COVID-19 related measures have been implemented by governments worldwide. This complexity is a barrier to global mobility that is exacerbated by the inconsistencies these measures have created among states.”

