From LAYI OLANREWAJU,Ilorin

Kwara State Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq has encouraged Kwara-based companies and other Nigerian businesses to take advantage of opportunities offered by Africa Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) and the IATF 2021 to promote and expand their businesses within the continent.

“There are several opportunities abound in the Africa Continental Free Trade Area which you can harness to expand your businesses beyond the shores of Kwara and indeed Nigeria. It is important we see and explore several opportunities offered by IATF which brings together more professionals under one roof,” AbdulRazaq said in Durban, South Africa, while visiting exhibition stands owned by Kwara-based companies and other Nigerian businesses.

AbdulRazaq also led the state team to engage AfrExim Bank on the sideline of the IATF 2021 to discuss funding for State Development Plan which will be launched soon.

State multimillion dollar companies KAM Holding, Diamond Pearl’s and Mount Olive are participating in the IATF 2021.

Winners of Kwara Pitch Competition are also participating in the IATF Youth Start Up Programme, which involves mentoring and opportunities to pitch their businesses to investors.

Usman Yunusa Lade, Maryam Abdulmalik and Ahmed Olanrewaju are the youth start up owners sponsored by the state government to IATF 2021. The trio had emerged the winners of the Kwara Pitch Competition a few weeks ago.

The Youth Start Up Programme is featuring mentoring sessions and matchmaking session with venture capitalist firms. It is also providing the Young Entrepreneurs with opportunities to network with other entrepreneurs across Africa.