Members of International Association of World Peace Advocates (IAWPA) said they have concluded plans both locally and internationally to celebrate the 61 years of Nigeria’s membership of the United Nations since 7th October 1960-7th October, 2021.

The event billed to hold in Abuja on October 7 will see them honour some eminent Nigerians that include Alhaji Yahaya Abubakar, Etsu Nupe.

Making this known to newsmen in Port Harcourt, spokesman of the body, Dr. Amb. Emmanuel Nkweke, said it was not in doubt that Nigeria has maintained good working relationship with the UN, hence celebrating the 61 years Anniversary in Nigeria.

Nkweke added that Nigeria’s involvement in the recent Nigeria General Assembly and mandatory contribution to UN has helped the United Nation both in administration and peace keeping effort globally.

The event will witness the conferment of the 2021 International Peace Medal Award on the Etsu Nupe and chairman Niger State traditional rulers council, Mrs. Aisha Ndanusa, Sani Ndanusa, Alhaji Mohammed Idris Malagi and Capt. Paul Adamu Nwachukwu (retd).

The special guest of honour will be Geoffrey Onyema, minister of foreign affairs while Dr. Bakut T. Bakut will serve as the guest speaker.

The IAWPA spokesman said the world Peace President, Per Stafsen from Denmark will be in attendance to grace the event which would also be used to make an official declaration of the Sustainable Developmental Goal (SDG) Governor of the year 2021 in Nigeria.

