Zika Bobby

International Breweries Plc, a part of the AB Inbev Group, has reiterated its determination to serve Nigerians quality products from its stable while adhering to the highest standards of operational and environmental sustainability across its four world-class plants in Osun, Ogun, Rivers and Anambra State.

Legal and Corporate Affairs Director, Otunba Michael Daramola, gave this assurance while conducting stakeholders from the Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON), the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC), media as well as representatives of the Ogun State government and the Nigerian Climate Innovation Centre on a factory tour of its Gateway Brewery in Ogun State.

According to Daramola, the factory tour was part of the activities to mark the first-year anniversary of the commissioning of the Gateway Brewery, the largest brewery in sub-Saharan Africa. It was also an opportunity to showcase Gateway Brewery’s quality assurance processes, which ensures both the quality of products that get to consumers and the safety of its employees, contractors, partners on site and its host communities.

Daramola said the Gateway factory was built with environmental protection in mind in line with the requirements of its Group 2025 Sustainability Goals.

“We remain committed to adhering to the highest quality assurance processes to ensure we consistently produce international standard products. We continue to invest heavily in our people and we have some of the best and committed talents to drive these processes,” he said.

He said the Gateway Brewery is built on sustainability practices in order to minimise negative impact on the environment. “These actions help the plant to contribute to a better world by significantly reducing its carbon emissions, other greenhouse gasses and air pollutants and NOX. Some of the eco-friendly practices include the use of bio-gas from its by-products as well as liquified natural gas to power its boilers, LNG conversion from liquid to gas, by passing it through a boiler to generate steam) for plant utilization.

Its usage of renewable energy through its 150kWp Grid Tied Solar Power System (first phase) that supplies part of the plant’s electricity that is used for lightings. On waste management we adhere strictly to 100 percent waste segregation, effluents treatments, recycling of its bottles and by-product recycling. Valuable and uncontaminated products like spent grains etc. are sold at cheap rates to the communities for animal farming,” he said.

To buttress the international quality of its products, the director pointed to the 2019 Monde Selection Gold Awards won by two of its leading beer brands and national treasures, Trophy and Hero lagers. The Monde Selection is the oldest Quality Institute in the World and certifies quality of a product.

Daramola assured that the company will continue to raise the bar in terms of quality of its products, processes and its sustainability practices.

•