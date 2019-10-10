The 2019 edition of International Breweries Kickstart, the innovative youth entrepreneurship programme that empowers young people with the financial muscle, training and mentorship to implement different entrepreneurial ventures, has progressed to the next phase known as the Boot Camp. The initiative received over 17, 000 applications across the country.

Of the lot, 300 successful applicants have emerged based on three criteria namely; feasibility of the business proposal, scalability of the business in its ability to create additional jobs and continuous positive impact in its community.

The 3-day training would take place in three designated venues in Lagos, Abuja and Anambra states to aid easy access for youths who applied across Nigeria.

According to Otunba Michael Daramola, Legal and Corporate Affairs Director: “Worldwide, mentorship, training and start-up capital are three vital pillars of success in business. Over the years, the statistics of business failures have confirmed this to be true. This is the reason we take this phase very seriously and have carefully selected our faculty members who will build the capacity of these young entrepreneurs with the necessary skills and knowledge to make a difference in their businesses and their respective communities by extension.”

Country Lead, Sustainability and Stakeholder Management, International Breweries Plc, Temitope Oguntokun said: “We are very happy and satisfied with the turnout for this year’s edition which has gone national. 42% of the applications emerged from South-West while South-South and South-East had 17% and 16% respectively. The Northern region comprising North-East, North-West and North-Central accounted for 25% of the applications received. As a company, we would continue to support Nigeria’s attainment of the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), in particular Goal 8 on Decent Work and Economic Growth.