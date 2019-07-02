Zika Bobby

The 2019 edition of Kickstart, an innovative youth entrepreneurship programme that empowers young people with between N2 million and N3 million including training to implement different entrepreneurial ventures, has been flagged off by International Breweries.

Kickstart was introduced by the company in 2016 to empower young entrepreneurs with the resources to kick-start their business ventures in recognition that the growth of Nigeria increasingly depends on the ability of its enterprising youth population to unlock their entrepreneurial potential. The programme which was previously only available to youths in the South East and South West, has now been extended to all youths across Nigeria. The expansion of coverage followed the newly established International Breweries Foundation which has consolidated management of all corporate social investment (CSI) initiatives of the company. This edition is focussing mainly on entrepreneurs in the critical areas of agriculture, recycling, manufacturing, healthcare, education, ICT, water stewardship, climate action and crafts, among others.

The company’s Managing Director, Mrs. Annabelle Degroot, who espoused the power of transformational entrepreneurship explained that Kickstart is funded by the company’s Hero and Trophy brands. company continues its support for responsible drinking.

Degroot said globally, the power of transformational entrepreneurship to impact growth has become increasingly compelling especially in developing economies like Nigeria’s.

“Entrepreneurship helps to create new products and business models, even while availing entrepreneurs fulfilling and dignified livelihoods,” she added.

Legal and Corporate Affairs Director, IB Plc, Otunba Michael Daramola, expressed his happiness that the initiative has turned out more successful than initially envisaged.

He stated that 184 youths had received grants totalling N271.129 million so far from Kickstart and the number of beneficiaries rises to 680 when those that benefitted from the training opportunities are included. He added that 571 additional jobs had been created with 1,392 jobs projected by 2021.