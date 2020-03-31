Mountain Top University (MTU), Ogun State has emerged best in Sub-Saharan Africa in the ongoing 2020 edition of the Imperial Barrel Award (IBA) organised by the American Association of Petroleum Geologists (AAPG).

In the score received by each of the seven finalists in the sub-regional decided recently in Lagos, Mountain Top University, scored 240, Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu University, 208, University of Lagos, 202, University of Nigeria Nsukka, 202, Obafemi Awolowo University, 152, Ekiti State University, 132 and Federal University of Petroleum Resources, 101.

Mountain Top University and Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu University, which placed 1st and 2nd respectively, will progress to the African region finals on April 8th, 2020 and coordinated from Cairo, Egypt.