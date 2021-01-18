By Lukman Olabiyi

A Lagos monarch, Oniba of Iba, Oba Ismail Adesina Asade, has appealed to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu to uphold court’s order in respect to the stool he occupies.

The monarch stated this in a letter to the governor

He said, he ascended the throne almost three years ago after the death of Oba Yushau Oseni of the Oduntan branch of the sole Idomila Ruling House of Iba.

He said he duly became the monarch following the verdict of a Lagos High Court in Ikeja that the Idowu Balogun branch of the Idomila Ruling House was next in line to fill the stool. Oduntan and Idowu Balogun are the only branches of the ruling house.

“The High Court of Justice, Lagos State per Okunnu J in suit number ID/134/2010: Busari & others v Oseni entered judgement on July 3, 2018 to the effect that Idowu Balogun Branch is next entitled to ‘present a candidate or candidates for the stool of Oniba of Iba next after the tenure of Oba Oseni’ and a perpetual injunctive order was ordered to the same effect,” he said in a letter by his lawyer, Mr Taiwo Kupolati (SAN).

Kupolati said his client’s family went to court after being continually denied its right to the stool by the Oduntan branch, which had produced the past five Obas in Iba.

He said after the death of Oba Oseni, his client informed the Ojo Local Government, which is overseeing Iba Local Council Development Area, of the court’s verdict that it was the turn of the Idowu Balogun Branch to ascend the throne.