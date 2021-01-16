From Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan

Two people have been arrested in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, for allegedly producing and selling fake Amotekun uniforms.

Sunday Sun learned that the arrest follows the earlier arrests of six people posing as members of the Oyo State Security Network Agency (Amotekun Corps). The agency launched a sting operation after questioning the six suspected impersonators, which eventually led to the arrest of the producer and seller of the uniforms.

The alleged distributor of the fake uniform, Alhaja Oluwakemi Akehusola, 66, Sunday Sun learned, was arrested in Ido Local Government Area when she was purportedly supplying the fake kits to middlemen. Her arrest led to the arrest of the alleged producer of the fake uniforms, Mr Mathew Adaranijo.

The Chairman of the Amotekun Corps, Gen Kunle Togun (retd), who featured on a radio programme on Saturday, confirmed the arrests. He stated that the suspects have been investigated and handed over to the Yemetu Police Station for prosecution.

‘We heard that these people were sewing and selling the fake Amotekun uniforms to some people, particularly at Lagelu area of Ibadan. We are presently at the area to uncover the truth. Our fear is that if the uniforms get to the wrong hands and they use them to commit crimes, people will believe it is the handiwork of real Amotekun personnel,’ Gen Togun said.