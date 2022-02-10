From Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan

Seven persons have been feared dead as armed robbers attacked a bullion van at Idi-Ape in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital.

The incident, which occurred around 1:30p.m, on Thursday reportedly left three policemen and four civilians dead.

The armed robbers were said to have driven in an unmarked Toyota Sienna and were in police uniform. The robbery operation took place very close to the Agodi Area Command of the Nigeria Police Force. There are up to six commercial banks within the vicinity.

Bizarre…as robbers wreak havoc in Ibadan pic.twitter.com/UFrCMxCi8O — The Sun Nigeria (@thesunnigeria) February 10, 2022

The armed robbers, according to eyewitnesses, were three in number and they carried sophisticated weapons. The seven persons that were said to have lost their lives, the eyewitnesses said, to volleys of gunfire.

But the armed robbers were not successful in the operation as they could not hijack the bullion van before they fled. But the impacts of the gunshots are evident on the bullion van.

A visit to the scene revealed that people in the buildings, including law offices, banks and shops, scampered for safety and many of them prostrated on the floor to ensure that the bullets did not get to them when staccato of gunfire rented the atmosphere of Idi Ape, which is the place where daredevil armed robbers robbed many banks and killed many people in 2008.

The attacked bullion van has been tolled to an undisclosed location by security men from Idi-Ape.

Police Public Relations Officer for Oyo State Command Adewale Osifeso could not be reached for comment at the time of this report.