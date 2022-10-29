From Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan

A policeman attached to the Oyo State Police Command has lost his life, and another policeman was also seriously injured, during a gun battle with abductors that stormed the Ibadan axis of the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway on Friday evening.

The abduction reportedly took place around 6:30 pm along the Dominion University end of the highway. A ranking university lecturer was said to have been among the victims of the abduction.

The Police Public Relations Officer for the state, Adewale Osifeso, a Superintendent of Police, who confirmed the incident, said in a statement he made available to reporters in Ibadan, stated that on Friday, October 28: