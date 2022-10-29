From Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan
A policeman attached to the Oyo State Police Command has lost his life, and another policeman was also seriously injured, during a gun battle with abductors that stormed the Ibadan axis of the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway on Friday evening.
The abduction reportedly took place around 6:30 pm along the Dominion University end of the highway. A ranking university lecturer was said to have been among the victims of the abduction.
The Police Public Relations Officer for the state, Adewale Osifeso, a Superintendent of Police, who confirmed the incident, said in a statement he made available to reporters in Ibadan, stated that on Friday, October 28:
“At about 1835 hrs, operatives of the command attached to Toll-Gate Division received information about sporadic gunshots heard along the Dominion University end of the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.
“In a swift response to the above, the Divisional Police Officer led a team comprising anti-crime patrol operatives, tactical teams, mobile policemen and local hunters for immediate rescue and further intervention.
“During the process of prevailing and preventing further chaos from what was evidently an abduction scenario, an officer attached to the command paid the supreme price with one other badly injured and presently responding to treatment.
“So far, expended ammunition shells and Four abandoned vehicles were retrieved at the scene.
“Furthermore, the Commissioner of Police, Adebowale Williams, has ordered full-scale scientific and technological aided investigations to unravel the events that led to the incident with the Deputy Commissioner in charge of the State Criminal Investigation Department leading the charge.
“In the same vein, caregivers, traditional healers and residents within and outside the area of the shooting incident are advised to be on the lookout for gunshot victims and immediately report any strange occurrence to the Police for prompt action.
“Updates would be provided accordingly as the investigation unfolds, please.*.
