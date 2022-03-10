From Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan

Political heavyweights, business moguls, monarchs, and other dignitaries from all walks of life are set to grace the coronation of the 42nd Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Mohood Olalekan Ishola Balogun (Alli Okunmade II), billed for Mapo Hall, Ibadan tomorrow.

The stool of Olubadan became vacant on Sunday, January 2, following the demise of the 41st Olubadan, Oba Saliu Adetunji, Aje Ogungunniso I, who was produced by the Balogun line, one of the two chieftaincy lines that have been producing the occupiers of the throne on rotational basis.

Become a partner with USA companies, promote their offers and get paid in US Dollars weekly, Nigerians are earning about $465 weekly. Click here to see how you too can get paid .

The mantle of leadership fell on the most senior chief on the Otun line, Lekan Balogun. But there was a delay, which slowed down the pace of choosing Oba Adetunji’s successor based on a litigation. The legal impediment was removed based on advice of Governor Seyi Makinde to Ibadan kingmakers.

Chairman of the Olubadan Coronation Committee, Mrs. Olubamiwo Adeosun, who is also the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), said yesterday that the government of Oyo State was ready to host a grand event befitting of the status of the highly reverred monach.

Decoration of Mapo Hall has started in preparation for the historic event.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

Commissioner for Information, Culture and Tourism, in the state, Dr. Wasiu Olatubosun, made the words of SSG available to journalists in Ibadan.

According to Adeosun: “Arrangements have been put in place for this momentous occasion as we express the determination of Governor Makinde and the Executive Council of Oyo State to stage an event befitting of the status of His Imperial Majesty and Ibadanland.

Small Manhood & P.E 7days Solution... Click Here For Details .

“In line with the directives of His Excellency, Governor ‘Seyi Makinde, the Coronation Committee has taken necessary steps to make the coronation of the 42nd Olubadan of Ibadanland, His Imperial Majesty, Oba (Dr.) Mohood Olalekan Ishola Balogun (Alli Okunmade 11), a colourful event and a masterpiece.

“While we will advise motorists and everyone attending, to adhere strictly to the traffic advisory already made public by relevant government agencies, we wish our new monarch a tenure blessed with goodness, peace and unprecedented development.”

The Central Council of Ibadan Indigenes (CCII) under the leadership of Prince Yemisi Adeaga, has also said everything that should be put in place for the success of the installation of the 42nd Olubadan has been attended to, praying that Ibadan would experience progress during the reign of the new king.