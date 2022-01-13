It promises to be a life-changing event today as people from different walks

of life converge at Grace Cathedral, 3-5 Harvesters’ Drive, off Liberty Road,

Ibadan, Oyo State for a crusade tagged: ‘Celebrate Jesus with Victor

Adeyemi’.

While urging everyone to be part of the crusade that begins at 5pm today,

the host, Pastor Victor Adeyemi, said it promises to be an unforgettable

night of miracles, healings, music ministrations and powerful sermons from

ministers of God.

“It promises to be a life changing, powerful crusade as the presence of the

Lord Jesus will bring healings and miracles. I can assure that it will be one

night to remember as Jesus awaits everyone for a beautiful moment in His

presence. Free buses will be available for easy transport to and fro the

crusade,” he stated.

The event will feature popular gospel singers like Sammie Okposo, Monique

and Yetunde Are.

