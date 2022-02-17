From Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan

Ibadan, Oyo state capital, is currently enjoying another level of calmness. The new experience began on Monday, February 14, 2022. It was the day Governor Seyi Makinde approved the nomination of the Otun Olubadan, Senator Lekan Balogun, as the 42nd Olubadan of Ibadan.

It was a good news for the people who had observed with keen interest the controversy that trailed who should succeed the 41st Olubadan, the late Oba Saliu Adetunji, who joined his ancestors on January 2, 2022, at the age of 93

Nigerians can now work and earn dollars DAILY from home. Regular individuals can earn as low as $300 daily Find out how it works.

The approval has also turned the residence of the Baloguns to a beehives of activities. Individuals, groups, associations, professional bodies, corporate organisations and so on have been paying homage to the new Olubadan. Palace drummer who worked with the previous Olubadans have resumed at the Molarere residence of the new Olubadan to do what they know how to do the best.

A visit to the residence of the new Olubadan revealed that plans are on top gear to fly with the date of coronation that will be fixed by the state government. Already, bales of ankara of different colours and shades were being brought into the compound.

Residents eagerly await the date of coronation for the new Olubadan.

President-General, Central Council of Ibadan Indigenes (CCII), Prince Oluyemisi Adeaga, told Daily Sun that the approval was “something of joy to us. We are so pleased, since it was in accordance with our expectation.

“We feel that God has answered our prayer. We are grateful to God for it. We are grateful to everybody in Ibadan for it. And we are grateful to all friends of Ibadan for wishing us well.

“We have contacted our religious leaders, for spiritual angle, to continue to pray for us. We are going to have an interfaith service hopefully by next week Wednesday.

“All traditional worshippers that have roles to play have been requested to commence actions. They should pay the normal homage and visit to the Olubadan, awaiting the date of installation. They will have their traditional discussions with him. Then, all the religious leaders will also pay homage. The CCII will pay its homage.

“Then, we will start planning all structural programmes that we need

to put in place for the D-day that the government will announce. It is the government that will give us the specific date that they have approved. I know that the proposal has gone to the government for date of coronation. So, all hands are on deck now. We are on top gear and very soon, some programmes will start rolling out.”

On expectations: “There are some developmental programmes that his predecessor embarked on. He should continue with them and get them completed. He should also initiate new programmes towards enhancing the stool of Olubadan, which will also bring glory to Ibadan as a mega city that it is.

“We want him to have a more mutual relationship with the government; not individuals, but the government itself. He should try to avoid any conflict especially he should not work at cross-purposes with any level of government, whether local, state or federal. He should work in tandem with basic principles of development and infrastructural attraction, because we know that after Lagos, Ibadan is the next port of destination on economy and infrastructural development.”

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

On the Olubadan Central Palace under construction at Oke-Aremo: “Work stopped on it. But I am telling you now that work has commenced on it.

With the cooperation of the people in government, both at the state and local government levels, with all the efforts of Ibadan people, who are now rising up to get something done on the site, I want to assure you that very soon, the palace under construction will be completed. We will find a way of enhancing the quality of what we met on ground.”

On Ibadan chieftaincy reform: “What people don’t understand, and even we ourselves, is that Ibadan is a spirit. It knows how it organises its own thing. Even, with the hues and cries on who becomes Olubadan, CCII came up with a statement that we should all stop making comments on it.

“After we stopped the comments, the controversy was resolved after three weeks. If Ibadan, as a spirit, wants more kings in Ibadanland, it will be done. I assure you of that. No matter the influence anybody may generate, it will not work until Ibadan wants it. There was an inspiration, for the former governor of the state. Maybe, Ibadan did not want it then.”

The new Olubadan waited for 36 years for him to ascend the throne: “I became Mogaji of Ali-Iwo in 1986 and became Olubadan now, that is 36 years. In fact, that will be one of the shortest times spent before becoming Olubadan.

“I will be referred to as His Imperial Majesty, Oba Senator (Dr) Moshood Olalekan Ishola Balogun-Aliiwo. Ali-Okumade II. I am the second Olubadan from Aliiwo family. We had the first one in 1952 that is 70 years ago.

“I must thank the governor of Oyo State for doing what he has done and for acting very promptly. I want to thank the people of Ibadanland for their support. Since the declaration by the governor, I have had more than one million calls and visitors congratulating me.

“I intend to surprise everybody with what will happen as development of Ibadan. Ibadan is the capital of Africa. We will be a greater capital of Africa in the next few years, God willing.

“I have three palaces now. Ali-Iwo is the main palace. The palace is two times my age. My Alarere residence is private and comes as secondary palace. I look forward to living in the new Ibadan Palace; it is a beautiful and big palace. I may be the first to inhabit the new Ibadan Central Palace.

“I am still luckier and younger than most people that became Olubadan.

But, I will be happy to have a much younger person become Olubadan.

But I will be in my grave, then. I will be sleeping and rejoicing with God. But I will be happy there.

“If I were 95 years, 100 years, the things I will be able to do as Olubadan of Ibadan land now, I will not be able to do them. It will be good to have a younger person as Olubadan; the much younger, the better. It is not good to have Olubadan who, due to age, is unable to perform his duties as expected. A much younger person will do better than myself, as well, although, intellectually, I am well prepared for this office. Also, I will listen to my age mates, my friends to offer me advice.”