Uche Henry

An entrepreneurship-support firm, Wennovation Hub, has secured $100,000 seed investment to support agro-entrepreneurs across the country.

The seed investment captured under the project ‘Crop2Cash’ Investment aims to boost Return On Investment (ROI) for farmers by providing them with diverse supports and solutions to their challenges using digital technology systems.

At a press briefing, the founder, Crop2Cash, Michal Ogundare, said “the Seed Investment is a project geared towards providing solutions to agricultural challenges with modern technology. We have digitized the supply chain of agro-processors of crops like rice and maize making it easy for them to keep records, find information, manage their supply relationship with farmers and make strategic business decisions using data while providing farmers with basic financial services without visiting a bank,”

“Agro-processors use our platform; www.crop2cash.com.ng/supplybase to manage their outgrower schemes, track the loans given to farmers and the prudency of the loan. Outgrower Schemes; a contract farming, is a binding arrangement by which processors of agricultural products ensure their smooth supplies of agricultural products by individual or group of farmers,”

We built a digital financial service; www.crop2cash.com.ng/cashcard, for smallholder farmers especially in the rural areas which is accessible through USSD. Smallholder farmers can save, withdraw and get aid through cashcard agents while building a digital financial profile that makes it easy for them to access credit from other financial institutions and agricultural input distributors.”

He stressed. Speaking for Wennovation Hub, an Incubation Officer, Lawal Abiodun, said the Firm under the auspices of LoftyInc Capital Management is out to support persons with business ideas from forward to backward Integration support and other technical aid.