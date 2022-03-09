From Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan

Political heavyweights, business moguls, monarchs, and other dignitaries from all walks of life are set to grace the coronation of the 42nd Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba (Dr.) Mohood Olalekan Ishola Balogun (Alli Okunmade II), billed for Mapo Hall, Ibadan on Friday March 11, 2022.

The stool of Olubadan became vacant on Sunday January 2, 2022, following the demise of the 41st Olubadan, Oba Saliu Adetunji, Aje Ogungunniso I, who was produced by the Balogun Line, one of the two chieftaincy lines that have been producing the occupiers of the throne on rotational basis.

The mantle of leadership fell on the most senior chief on the Otun Line, Lekan Balogun, to ascend the throne of his forefathers. But there was a delay, which slowed down the pace of choosing Oba Adetunji’s successor based on a litigation. The legal impediment was removed based on advice of Governor Seyi Makinde to Ibadan kingmakers.

After the case was withdrawn from the court, the kingmakers validly nominated and ratified Lekan Balogun as the next Olubadan, and sent his name to Governor Makinde for approval. The name was approved. Thereafter, the government set a date for the installation of the new Olubadan.

The Chairman of the Olubadan Coronation Committee, Mrs. Olubamiwo Adeosun, who is also the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), said on Wednesday that the government of Oyo State was ready to host a grand event, befitting of the status of the highly reverred monach.

She felicitated the new Olubadan, his immediate family, the Olubadan-in-Council and the entire sons and daughters of Ibadanland, both home and in the diaspora, on the dawn of a new era, urging all to pray for a successful tenure got the new paramount ruler of Ibadanland.

Commissioner for Information, Culture and Tourism, in the state, Dr. Wasiu Olatubosun, made the words of SSG available to journalists in Ibadan.

According to Adeosun, “The Olubadan Coronation Committee, on behalf of His Excellency, Governor ‘Seyi Makinde wishes to alert the residents of Ibadan, the good people of Oyo State and our well wishers across the globe of the coronation of our revered monarch, the 42nd Olubadan of Ibadanland, on Friday March 11, 2022.

“Arrangements have been put in place for this momentous occasion as we express the determination of Governor Makinde and the Executive Council of Oyo State to stage an event befitting of the status of His Imperial Majesty and Ibadanland.

“In line with the directives of His Excellency, Governor ‘Seyi Makinde, the Coronation Committee has taken necessary steps to make the coronation of the 42nd Olubadan of Ibadanland, His Imperial Majesty, Oba (Dr.) Mohood Olalekan Ishola Balogun (Alli Okunmade 11), a colourful event and a masterpiece.

“While we will advise motorists and everyone attending, to adhere strictly to the traffic advisory already made public by relevant government agencies, we wish our new monarch a tenure blessed with goodness, peace and unprecedented development.”

Meanwhile, decoration of Mapo Hall has started in preparation for the historic event. The Central Council of Ibadan Indigenes (CCII) under the leadership of Prince Yemisi Adeaga, has also said everything that should be put in place for the success of the installation of the 42nd Olubadan has been attended to, praying that Ibadan would experience progress during the reign of the new king.