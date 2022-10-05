From Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan

The Oyo State Police Command and a 20 year old motorcyclist, Chukwuemeka Okoro, who was reportedly shot at venue of the All Progressives Congress, (APC) mega rally in Ibadan on Tuesday have set record straight on what actually happened.

The victim and the police said the attack on took place at a different location and not on the train of the APC mega rally. The attack, according to them, was an isolated case of armed robbery and did not have political colouration.

Okoro said he was shot and dispossessed of his motorcycle by the armed robbers, who disguised by also wearing APC branded clothes. He stated that he was tricked by the suspected armed robbers who pretended to be passengers. He added that the two suspects told him they needed help, which was to get to the APC Mega rally designated venue in Oke-Ado, Ibadan .

He said he also wore the branded APC uniform, which was given to him by an Igbo APC woman leader in Oyo state, Chief Mrs Adora Ngozi Chukwu, saying: “I am from Ebonyi State. I am a commercial motorcyclist. I am doing this to eke a living. I am not a member of any registered political party. But I was invited by Chief Mrs Adora who is a chieftain of the APC to attend Tuesday mega rally.

“Adora used to engage my services whenever she is having official engagements and not ready to move around with her personal car. During one of our outings, I made known to her my challenges, especially my present state of joblessness and she promised to be of assistance. On Sunday, I met her and she handed over to me a branded APC uniform meant to be worn on Tuesday at the rally.

“I left house hale and hearty on Tuesday morning not having an inkling that danger is lurking around the corner. I met these guys, adorning APC uniform on my way to Beere. They asked for a ride and I obliged them. I didn’t bother whether they will pay the fare or not since we are wearing the same uniform.

“I am new in Ibadan, hence the reason I gave them privilege of showing me the way not knowing they have their devilish plan. I was taken to a particular place that can aptly be described as den of armed robbers in Ibadan. I was naked and forced to surrender the key of my motorcycles. While I was trying to flee the scene of the incident, they opened fire on me and I received gunshots injuries on my left thigh.

“I was taken to a trado-medicine practitioner at a place called Idi-Aro by good Samaritans. Close to 10 pellets were removed from my left thigh. While I was in that place, I put a call through to Mrs Adora to hint her about my predicament and she responded with prompt visit. I don’t have any encounter with PMS officials. It was purely an isolated case of armed robbery.”

Adora also said: “I am a former member of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), but now with APC. I have my own political group. I know Chukwuemeka. He is an okada riders. I invited him for the rally but was shocked when he called to inform that he was shot. A day prior to the rally, I had a dream that I was shot. I told my members to stay behind at the party Secretariat but did not know that Chukwuemeka has left.

“When I got the news, I hurriedly called Senator Folarin to inform him. He provided a vehicle that took me to the place where he was receiving treatment. I have not informed Folarin about the latest development but I will go to his house.

The Police Public Relations Officer, Adewale Osifeso, who said the incident was an isolated case of armed robbery, said the state police command provided adequate security for the mega rally, which was led by Senator Teslim Folarin, the 2023 governorship candidate of APC in Oyo State.