Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan

An Ibadan-based legal practitioner, Mr. Musibau Adetunmbi, has been kidnapped at Iwaraja, along Ilesha-Akure Road in Osun State.

Chairman of Ibadan branch of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Dr. Oluwole Akintayo, who confirmed the news to journalists in Ibadan on Tuesday evening, said Adetunmbi was kidnapped on Monday and the kidnappers had not established contacts with anybody.

According to Akintayo, Adetunmbi “was traveling on Monday to Ondo State to appear in a matter he had in Akure, Ondo State for Tuesday morning when the incident happened.

“He was in the car with his driver and other team members when his vehicle was ambushed by suspected kidnappers. Other team members were asked to alight, while they ferried him and his driver to an unknown destination.

“We went to the spot where the incident happened today (Tuesday) and there was no trace yet of his whereabouts. We reported the matter to the Osun State police command. Unfortunately, no contact has been established with us or his family by his kidnappers.”

Many travelers on Ibadan-Akure Road have in the recent time raised the alarm on the brazing manners with which kidnappers and armed robbers operating on the highway, in spite of the heavy presence of security agencies on the road.