President of Ibadan Borikinni Worldwide Forum (lBWF), AIG Fatai Oladipupo (retd), has congratulated Prince Oluyemisi Adetayo Adeaga, who emerged as the president general-elect of Central Council of Ibadan Indigenes (CCII) at a just concluded election.

In a statement by Asiwaju Olasunkade Azeez (PRO), he commended the spirit of sportsmanship demonstrated at the poll by all contestants, especially Waheed Ekun which reflects the true idealism of brotherhood and oneness of the council as articulated by the founding fathers of the council.

While congratulating the president-elect and his team, he urged those who lost the election to join hands with the elected officers to promote the development of the city.

Also he urged the elected leadership to run an all-inclusive administration by mobilising enormous talent, treasures and net worth to promote the development of South West ancient city (Ibadanland).

He equally commended the administration of the outgoing president general, Yemi Soladoye, for exemplary leadership giant strides and monumental success recorded in various aspects to develop the city through many developmental projects, programmes with accomplished peace during his tenure.