Ibadan based boxer, Moses Samuel popularly known as ‘Apataroro’ is fast becoming more fearful to any of his potential opponents in the boxing ring after recording three consecutive knockouts in his recent boxing bouts.

Apataroro during a boxing show that was held inside the indoor sports hall of Obafemi Awolowo Stadium, Ibadan on Saturday December 24, 2022, tagged: ‘The Brawl’ finished off his opponent, Bashiru Lookman in the second round of the bout.

Bashiru sustained a deep cut to his left eyes after receiving a right uppercut of Moses Apataroro and could not continue with the fight that gave the heavy puncher a knockout victory in the National Super Featherweight Challenge fight.

It would be recalled that Apataroro recorded a similar victory in November after he defeated his opponent, Rafiu Raji within two rounds 41 seconds to boost his box record in a National Challenge Boxing contest held at the Teslim Balogun Stadium, Lagos.

Speaking after the Ibadan fight, Apataroro thanked his teeming fans that always come out in large numbers to cheer him while sounding a note of warning to any potential opponents to come to the ring with a stretcher.

“I want to used this opportunity to thank my fans that always used their hard earned money to purchase tickets to watch my fight, I can’t thank you enough, and to my fellow boxers the same category with me, they should be ready for hospital admission before contemplating of challenging me,” Apataroro yelled.