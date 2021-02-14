From Oluseye, Ojo Ibadan

The Baale of Shasha community in Akinyele Local Government Area of Oyo State, Chief Amusa Ajani, has told both the federal and state government to take proactive steps in finding lasting solution to the incessant clashes between the two ethnic groups in the community before the situation generate further.

He made the call as the Chairman of the South West Governors’ Forum and Ondo State governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, and Oyo State governor, Seyi Makinde, visited Shasha community, where the two tribes clashed heavily on Friday and Saturday.

Ajani stated that many of the Yoruba in Shasha lost their land to the acquisition by the Federal Government when the International Institute of Tropical Agriculture (IITA) was set up many years ago. They all settled in Shasha and the Ford Foundation and Rocky Feller Foundation from the United States of America built Shasha Market for them to make lifeore meaningful to them.

His words: “For me, the arson that trailed the death of a cobbler in the market was misdirected and uncalled for. It is sad that the group that was responsible for the death of the man were still those going about torching houses and shops.

“It all started with the argument that ensued between a pregnant woman and an Hausa man. A cobbler who came around to pacify them was struck with an object. He died the next day, and things went wild. Government should act fast.

“Those who are causing trouble are now mocking us. They said if Shasha is no longer habitable they would relocate to nearby community. We want an end to violence in Shasha. I have told our people to maintain peace. Nobody should engage in violence but. we want the Hausas to sheathe the sword.

“But, come to think of it, why has urgent and proactive action not been taken? Who is the government afraid of? They are beating about the bush. The people are now saying that they would relocate from Shasha to Iroko (another community in Akinyele Local Government, which is about 10 kilometres to Shasha). Should we be doing this to ourselves as a people?”