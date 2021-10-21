Hundreds of Nigerian youths that participated in the #ENDSARS commemorative protest in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, yesterday, demanded the release of Yoruba nation activist, Chief Sunday Adeyemo, also known as Sunday Igboho, and leader of the Independent People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, as well as other protesters who are currently in various detention facilities within and outside the country.

The protesters had converged on popular Iwo Road Interchange and walked through the Abayomi area and Testing Ground at Idi-Ape.

The protesters also demanded the immediate release of the nine remaining #EndSARS protesters who are still in custody.

