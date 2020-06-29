Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan

The Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Saliu Adetunji, Aje Ogungunniso I, has expressed concern over recent cases of deaths of Ibadan elders, saying it is becoming a worrying trend, with seven elders having recently died.

The high profile Ibadan indigenes who have died recently include a legal luminary, Chief Richard Akinjide, SAN, who was a former Minister of Justice and Attorney-General of the Federation; veteran journalist Chief Areoye Oyebola; business mogul Chief Muritala Adetunji; renowned educationist Chief Emiola Adesina; renowned agronomist Dr Lalekan Are; former governor of Oyo State Abiola Ajimobi; and an industrialist, Chief Bode Akindele.

The traditional ruler expressed his concern in his reaction to the death of the Parakoyi of Ibadanland, Chief Bode Akindele, expressing shock and disbelief over his passing barely four days after the death of the former Oyo State Governor Abiola Ajimobi.

The first-class monarch called on clerics and spiritual leaders, regardless of their faith affiliations ‘to intercede for the well-being of all our citizens, particularly our pride in Ibadanland, such as the souls that have been departing slowly but steadily in recent times. Chief Bode Akindele died at the age of 82 at 4.00 am Monday.’

Oba Adetunji, in a statement by his Personal Assistant/Director of Media and Publicity, Mr Adeola Oloko, described the late Akindele as an astute businessman, entrepreneur of note and one life that benefited many many people. He also recalled how the late Parakoyi of Ibadanland set up business outfits, employed hundreds and fixed destinies of otherwise hapless citizens.

In his words: ‘Though a man who lives up to 82 can be said to be advanced in age. When people mourn their losses, it is because the vacuum left behind by them is always difficult, if not impossible to fill. He noted that Akindele bestrode the business world like a colossus for over 50 years, culminating in the establishment of Madandola Group of Companies with investment in shipping, fisheries, Real Estate and Telecommunications and so on.’

While praying for the repose of the departed souls, Oba Adetunji called on men and women of God to stand in the gap for protection and preservation of Ibadan people at home and in Diaspora. While mourning Chief Bode Akindele, the Olubadan prayed to God to give his family, particularly his wives and children the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.