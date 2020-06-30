Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan

Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Saliu Adetunji, Aje Ogungunniso I, has expressed worry over the deaths of Ibadan elders in recent times, saying it is becoming one too many, as seven among the elders have died recently.

The high profile Ibadan indigenes that died in recent times include Richard Akinjide, Areoye Oyebola, Muritala Adetunji, Emiola Adesina; as well as Lalekan Are; Abiola Ajimobi and Bode Akindele.

He raised the alarm in his reaction to the death of Parakoyi of Ibadanland, Akindele, expressing shock and disbelief over his passing barely four days after the death of Ajimobi.

The first-class monarch, however, called on clerics and spiritual leaders, irrespective of affiliations “to intercede for the well-being of our citizens, particularly our pride in Ibadanland, such as the souls that have been departing slowly but steadily in recent times. Akindele died at the age of 82, yesterday.”

Oba Adetunji, in a statement by his Personal Assistant/Director of Media and Publicity, Adeola Oloko, described Akindele as an astute business man, entrepreneur of note and one life that benefitted many people. He also recalled how the late Parakoyi of Ibadanland set up business outfits, employed hundreds and fixed destinies of otherwise hapless citizens.

“Though a man who lives up to 82 can be said to be advanced in age. When people mourn their losses, it is because the vacuum left behind by them is always difficult, if not impossible to fill. He noted that Akindele bestrode the business world like a colossus for over 50 years, culminating in the establishment of Madandola Group of Companies with investment in shipping, fisheries, Real Estate and Telecommunications and so on,” he said.

Oba Adetunji called on men and women of God to stand in the gap for protection and preservation of Ibadan people at home and in Diaspora.

Olubadan prayed to God to give Akindele family, particularly his wives and children the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.