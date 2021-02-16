From Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan

Kebbi State Governor Alhaji Abubakar Bagudu, on Tuesday, led a delegation of the Nigerian Governors’ Forum (NGF) on a fact-finding mission to the popular Shasha community, Ibadan, where Hausa and Yoruba clashed heavily last week Friday and Saturday, which resulted in the loss of lives and burning of houses and shops.

The delegation, comprising of Kano State Governor Abdullahi Ganduje, Zamfara State Governor Bello Matawalle and Niger State Governor Abubakar Bello was hosted by the Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde at the Government House, Oke-Oyinbo, Agodi, Ibadan.

The four northern governors arrived in Ibadan on Monday evening, holding a brief meeting with Governor Makinde ahead of the fact-finding visit to the troubled community on Tuesday.

The entourage was joined by the Deputy Inspector-General of Police (DIG) in charge of South-West, David Folawiyo, Commissioner of Police Mrs Ngozi Onadeko, Sarkin Hausawa of Ibadanland Alhaji Ahmed Zungeru and top government functionaries in the state.

On their way to Shasha, Governor Makinde led the delegation of NGF to the popular Bodija Market, where the four northern governors interacted with some traders hail from some state in the North and those people were seen freely selling their onions, pepper, beans and other items without any trouble and without any fear of intimidation.

When they arrived in Shasha, the governors were taken around the devastated areas to see the level of destruction at the market and the community. Many shops and houses were razed, with food items such as tomatoes, pepper and other perishables also destroyed. The number of shops and houses burnt could not be ascertained at the time of the visit.

The delegation thereafter moved to the palace of the Sarkin Shasha, Alhaji Haruna Maiyasin-Katsina, as well as the abode of the Baale of Shasha, Chief Amusa Ajani, where they commiserated with them on the loss of lives and destruction of property. They sued for peaceful co-existence between the two warring communities.