Commuters plying the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, yesterday, appealed to traffic regulatory agencies to manage traffic beyond closing hours, to minimise the impact of gridlocks arising from the partial closure of the highway.

The 600 metres stretch of the highway was shut from Kara Bridge inward Ojodu Berger on the Lagos bound carriageway for repairs at 1:2am after initial postponement.

A large deployment of policemen and traffic regulatory agencies were at the Isheri intersection on Berger Bridge.

Also, patrol vehicles of the agencies were seen on various points on the corridor.

Meanwhile, the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has assured that it has mobilised and deployed over 300 officers for two shifts operations to allow reconstruction.

The Lagos State Sector Commander of the FRSC, Mr Hyginus Omeje urged both motorists and commuters not to panic as he said nothing had really changed after the diversion as the road still allowed two lanes it was designated originally for.

Traffic was diverted from Kara Bridge and vehicles both inbound and outbound Lagos, used the Lagos bound carriageway up till Isheri junction, where it redistributes into normal lanes.

Some road users, who spoke appealed to the traffic regulatory agencies to continue in the zeal of the first day, to prevent gridlock in the days ahead.

“Our fear is that during the rush hours there will be traffic. We expect go slow in the morning and during closing hours, that is when the traffic people should work more, ” a commercial motorist, Olumide Ashade, who plies the Ketu Berger route, said.

A student of the Lagos State Polytechnic, Miss Yemisi Dada, appealed for speedy completion of the highway and effective traffic management.

“I appreciate LASTMA, FRSC and the police because they are all here, but I am begging them not to get tired. They should continue with this effort so that there will not be go slow,” she said.

According to the Federal Ministry of Works and Housing engineer supervising the project, Mr. Kayode Ibrahim: “If motorists are patient, obey traffic rules and maintain lane discipline, everybody will move because the road has not even been reviewed in capacity.”