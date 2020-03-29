The Ibadan Golf Club (IGC) has postponed its Captain’s Day Kitty till further notice, while shutting down all activities in the club for the meantime.

This was disclosed in a statement issued and signed by the captain of the club, Col Ade Sunmonu (Rtd.) and made available to newsmen during the week.

The statement read: “Reference the issue of COVID-19 and the safety of members and the general news going round with the reception accorded our guests at the weekend, which had caused serious apprehension amongst members.

“In light of the above, it is imperative that we step up our safety measures. To this end, the Executive Committee has taken the following decisions:

“That the Captain’s Day is postponed until further notice. Also, all kitties and tournaments are suspended until further notice.

“The bar will operate and close by 7.00 pm daily until the situation improves. No guest is allowed into the club until further notice.

“Recommended distance between persons to be adhered to strictly, while preventive measures put in place by the club should be complied with by all members.”

The IGC executive appealed to all its members to take these additional safety measures seriously.