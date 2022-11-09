From Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan

The Chairman of Ibadan Central Hospital (ICH), Dr Abib Olamitoye, has broken his silence for the first time after a week went viral in the media space that the corpse of a 91-year-old woman, Madam Rachael Osanyintolu, 91, was mutilated in the hospital facility at Ososami, Oke-Ado, Ibadan, Oyo State, barely a week ago.

Olamitoye, former President, Ibadan College of the Alumni Association Worldwide, who broke the silence on his Facebook wall on Wednesday, said for the first time since the purported incident went viral in the media space on Monday, October 31, 2022, he slept soundly in the night of November 8 to 9

He added that the staff of the hospital arrested by the police have regained their freedom, after spending about six days in custody.

In the post entitled, ‘To God be the Glory Always’, the former Chairman of the Board of Directors, University of Ibadan Ventures Limited, stated further: “Last night, I slept soundly for the first time this November. Today is November 9th, 2022. The last eight days have witnessed sabotage and a malicious attack on Ibadan Central Hospital. To the glory of God, all the staff members that were apprehended have regained their freedom.

“With the redirection of my mind from the damage being done on the radio, the social media attack on our brand and the news of woes being peddled, the burden I felt dropped. I went to bed light-hearted and slept soundly. I give God the glory.

“At 65, after establishing the two biggest private hospitals South West of Lagos, and the two biggest private hospitals in Ibadan, having authored 23 books to help different people from various walks of life develop themselves and create wealth, and having various other companies both in Nigeria and the United Kingdom, which employ over 500 staffers, I thank God for a fulfilled life.

“Relief is, indeed, healing. I thank all of you who believe in my sterling integrity, spartan discipline and impeccable character. I thank you all for your support and encouragement. Yes, there’s always light at the end of the tunnel and I look forward to continued impact in society and the world at large.”

Olamitoye is a co-partner, Abib Olamitoye Foundation Ward, University College Hospital (UCH) and former Special Adviser to the Governor of Oyo State on Health.

The deceased was said to have been taken to Ibadan Central Hospital, Osasami, for medical attention. Her family members said the woman died on Sunday evening and they could not take her corpse home immediately. They left her lifeless body in the hospital’s morgue around 8 pm on Sunday.

The family members, however, alleged that when they got to the hospital on Monday morning to take the corpse away, they discovered that some body parts of her body, especially the thick skin on the forehead of the nonagenarian and a cup of flesh from one of her arms had been removed, which purportedly caused the crisis. The family also alleged that a pound of flesh from one of the arms of the woman had been cut off between 8 pm on Sunday and 7 am on Monday

The bereaved family, however, mobilised people to the hospital at Ososami in Ibadan and barricaded the entrance of the facility, calling for justice. One of the sons of the deceased, Henry Osanyintolu, according to sources, went to a nearby police station and reported the matter.