From Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan

Ibadan indigenes, yesterday, held prayers for the Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, and Olubadan-designate, Senator Lekan Balogun and for the peace, growth and development of Ibadan, Oyo State and Nigeria.

The leadership of the three principal recognised religions in the state – Iseese, Islam and Christianity -held an interfaith prayer session, tagged: “Ibadan Prays”, organised by the Central Council of Ibadan Indigenes (CCII), at Ibadan House, Oke Aremo, Ibadan.

Nigerians can now work and earn dollars DAILY from home. Regular individuals can earn as low as $300 daily Find out how it works.

The prayer was held ahead of the installation of Olubadan-designate as the 42nd Olubadan on Friday March 11, 2022.

The Iseese leaders at the programme included the Asiwaju Isin Agba Ile Ibadan, Awodele Oladejo; Olori Alagba Ile Ibadan, Ojewumi Akintonde; Asiwaju Isin Ijo Osemeji, Fawuyi Osuolale Akinpelu; Yeyetayese Awo Ile Ibadan, Ike Obaleye; Asiwaju Isin Agba Ijo Ogundameji, Ifadare Akinpelu; and Iyanifa Awo Ile Ibadan, Fakemi Farinlola.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

The Alfa Agba of Ibadanland, Abdulfatai Alaga, led the Islamic clerics in a prayer session at the programme.

In the same vein, Bishop of Methodist Church Nigeria (MCN), Ogbomoso Diocese, Right Rev’d Ademola Moradeyo; former Chairman, Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) in Oyo State, Pastor Benjamin Akanmu; Presbyter of Agbeni Circuit of MCN, Agbeni, Ibadan, Very Rev’d Ezekiel Akande; Venerable Oyetunji from the Church of Nigeria (Anglican Communion); a minister at Agbeni Cathedral of MCN, Rev’d Adeola Lawal; the Olubadan Palace Chaplain, Pastor Adediji Olusoji, also led the Christian interfaith prayer session.

The religious leaders, in their separate sermons, emphasised the importance of genuine love to achieve unity, oneness and progress for Oyo State, Ibadan the state capital, and the country at large.

The religious leaders led the people to pray in five categories. The first category was Ibadanaland, while the second category was for the government, comprising Governor Makinde, National Assembly, State Assembly, local governments, as well as civil and public officers of Ibadan extractions. The traditional council was the third category, which consists of the Olubadan, Olubadan-in-Council and High Chiefs; Mogajis and Baales; titled and non-titled chiefs of Ibadanland.