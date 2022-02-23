From Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan

The Ibadan indigenes on Wednesday went spiritual on behalf of the Oyo State governor, Seyi Makinde, and the Olubadan-designate, Senator Lekan Balogun, for peace, growth and development of Ibadan, Oyo State and Nigeria as a whole.

The leadership of the three principal recognised religions in the state – Iseese, Islam and Christianity, led the spiritual exercise at an interfaith prayer session, tagged: Ibadan Prays, organised by the Central Council of Ibadan Indigenes (CCII), held at Ibadan House, Oke Aremo, Ibadan.

The prayer was held ahead of the installation of Olubadan-designate as the 42nd Olubadan on Friday March 11, 2022, and Governor Makinde as well as other individuals, and groups for progress and oneness of Ibadan and Oyo State.

The Iseese leaders at the programme include the Asiwaju Isin Agba Ile Ibadan, Awodele Oladejo; Olori Alagba Ile Ibadan, Ojewumi Akintonde; Asiwaju Isin Ijo Osemeji, Fawuyi Osuolale Akinpelu; Yeyetayese Awo Ile Ibadan, Ike Obaleye; Asiwaju Isin Agba Ijo Ogundameji, Ifadare Akinpelu; and Iyanifa Awo Ile Ibadan, Fakemi Farinlola.

The Alfa Agba of Ibadanland, Abdulfatai Alaga, led the Islamic clerics to the special spiritual programme, and the the Islamic prayer session of the programme.

In the same vein, Bishop of Methodist Church Nigeria (MCN), Ogbomoso Diocese, Right Rev’d Ademola Moradeyo; former Chairman, Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) in Oyo State, Pastor Benjamin Akanmu; Presbyter of Agbeni Circuit of MCN, Agbeni, Ibadan, Very Rev’d Ezekiel Akande; Venerable Oyetunji from the Church of Nigeria (Anglican Communion); a minister at Agbeni Cathedral of MCN, Rev’d Adeola Lawal; the Olubadan Palace Chaplain, Pastor Adediji Olusoji, also led the Christian session of the interfaith prayer session.

The religious leaders, in their separate sermons, emphasised the importance of genuine love to achieve unity, oneness, and progress for Ibadan, the state and the country at large.

Notable Ibadan elders in attendance at the programme include Special Adviser to Governor Seyi Makinde on Interfaith, Femi Ibikunle, who represented Governor Seyi Makinde; Senator Kola Balogun, representing Oyo South in the National Assembly; Commissioner for Information, Culture and Tourism in the state, Dr. Wasiu Olatubosun; two former presidents of CCII, Chiefs Bode Amoo and Bayo Oyero; son of a former Olubadan, Prof Femi Lana; Chief Executive Officer, Ilaji Hotels and Resorts, Ibadan, Dotun Sanusi, the Jagun of Ibadanland, Muyiwa Makinde; and representatives of Ndigbo community in Ibadanland.

Members of the Olubadan-in-Council in attendance are the Balogun of Ibadanland, Owolabi Olakulehin; the Otun Balogun, Tajudeen Ajibola; and Osi Balogun, Gbadamosi Adebimpe.

The religious leaders led the people to pray in five categories. The first category was Ibadanaland, while the second category was for the government, comprising Governor Makinde, National Assembly, state Assembly, local governments, as well as civil and public officers of Ibadan extractions. The traditional council was the third category, which consists of the Olubadan, the Olubadan-in-Council and High Chiefs; the Mogajis and Baales; all titled and non-titled chiefs of Ibadanland.

The fourth category was the economic sector, during which prayers were offered for traders, transporters, corporate organisations, and companies. The last category focused on the past and present presidents-general and executive councils of CCII.

The President-General, CCII, Prince Yemisi Adeaga, told journalists on the sidelines of the programme: “We are grateful to God that Ibadan has its own uniqueness. It was founded based on spiritual inspiration and revelation from divinations. What the people knew as god was being consulted at that time, which was the Ifa Oracle, through the caucus known as Ose Meji. It revealed to them where to stay, and it was being consulted at each step taken, while moving from one place to another.

“It is an indication that the consultation was the foundation of what Ibadan is today. If they consulted the god, and it gave them directions and they succeeded in building a megalopolis city that we have as Ibadanland, it is imperative for us to do consultation now that we have another step to take.

A kabiyesi (king) just passed on. We are about having another one, which calls for consultation.

“We currently have three principal religions; the Traditional worshippers clogged into one, Muslim and Christian religions. But all of us are in the same Ibadan and we have the same background to consult God before any major event and that’s why we have felt we should talk to each other. Ibadan is based on brotherly love. In this regard, nothing stops us from coming together, pray and consult God in our own ways. We’ve cumulated it to seek God for peace in Ibadan now that we are about taking another step.

Senator Kola Balogun, in an interview with journalists, said: “The entire country needs prayer as we are going through challenging moment. All the units of Nigeria society also have their own challenging moments. So, in Ibadan, we can’t afford not to be prayerful, especially when we look at what had happened in the last few weeks in regards to the emergence of the new Olubadan and how we leveraged on resolving the situation. All these call for prayers.

“When we heard about the interfaith prayer, the governor, myself and the entire Ibadan indigenes supported it. We are thanking God as a people on what He has done for us and what we believe He is going to do. Going forward, we also what to request from God that Ibadan should be peaceful and develop under the reign of the new Olubadan, His Royal Majesty Olalekan Balogun, Ali Iwo II.”