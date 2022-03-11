Indigenes of Ibadan, as well as residents and well-wishers, have started trooping in their hundreds to Mapo Hall, venue of the installation ceremony of Oba Olalekan Balogun, as the 42nd Olubadan of Ibadanland.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that well-meaning Nigerians, especially sons and daughters of Ibadanland, politicians and captains of industry across the world, are expected to grace the occasion.

NAN reports that many associations, in different attires, were seen within and outside Mapo Hall premises, venue of the event, dancing to the indigenous musics of Ibadanland.

No fewer than four Yoruba musicians, including an Ibadan based Fuji musician, have set their stages to entertain dignitaries and well-wishers at the occasion.

A visit to the Ali-Iwo Compound, where the new Olubadan hails from, shows that ceremonial activities had commenced, as groups of women were seen singing in praises of the Ali-Iwo Family.

Traditional drummers and native praise singers, with scores of well-wishers, were also sighted at different locations on Oje-Beere-Oja-Oba Road.

Meanwhile, there was heavy deployment of security operatives to some strategic locations within the Metropolis, especially the roads leading to Mapo Hall area of Ibadan.

NAN Correspondents, who monitored the situation observed the presence of the Police, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Operation Burst and Amotekun personnel in a bid to prevent breakdown of laws and orders.

Also, officers of the Oyo State Fire Service were on ground at the venue to attend to fire incident in case it occurs.

Major roads leading to Mapo Hall were blocked, while commuters had to trek some distances to get to their destination and venue of the ceremony.

NAN also observed the presence of traditional worshipers few metres away from the venue singing, dancing and expressing joy about the ceremony.(NAN)