Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan

The Central Council of Ibadan Indigenes (CCII) has raised the alarm that natives of Ibadan have been marginalised since the University of Ibadan was established in 1948 to become vice-chancellor of the premier university in Nigeria in spite of the fact that the city has eminently qualified academics in the university’s system that could have occupied the position.

Besides, the council also noted that the Federal Government omitted names of distinguished Ibadan natives in the naming of stations along the Lagos-Ibadan Rail Line corridor, though it said it was not against the erudite Nigerians that the stations were named after.

President-General of CCII, Chief Adeyemi Soladoye, who also alleged that Ibadan indigenes have also been marginalised in the federal appointments made since 2015, made the disclosure at a press conference held on Sunday at Ibadan House, Oke-Aremo, Ibadan.

According to the council, it is also now 54 years since Ibadan gave large expanse of land to build the University College Hospital (UCH), and still, no Ibadan man has ever emerged as the Chief Medical Director of UCH, adding that “It is also pertinent to seize this opportunity to draw the attention of the Federal Government of Nigeria to the apparent sidelining of Ibadan indigenes in particular on Ministerial appointments and in general key federal positions in Nigeria since the APC (All Progressives Congress) took over the reins of power at the federal level in 2015.

The CCII described the appointment of vice chancellors at UI as another sore-point to which “we hereby humbly draw the attention of all members of the Senate, the Council, the Visitor, the Supervising Minister and the entire academic community of this great citadel of learning. The University of Ibadan, established in 1948, sits on 2,550 Acres of land, released to the institution for 999 years by our fathers… By this year, the University of Ibadan is 72 years old and has produced 14 Nigerian Vice Chancellors between 1960 and today but inexcusably, no Ibadanman has ever emerged as the Vice-Chancellor of the university.

“We wish to draw the attention of the Federal Government of Nigeria and Nigerians to the fact that this neglect is not for absence of qualified Ibadan indigenes within the U.I system or in the academic circle of Nigeria to occupy the coveted seat of the Vice-Chancellor of the U.I. Now, the tenure of the current amiable and friendly Vice-Chancellor of U.I. Prof. Abel Idowu Olayinka will expire in three months time (Nov. 2020).

“On the race for his suitable replacement are some 10 erudite professors out of whom are these four sons of Ibadanland, presented in order of when we gave birth to them: Prof. Remi Raji-Oyelade, born November 1961, Author, Former Dean, Faculty of Arts, Former University Orator and Current Member, University of Ibadan Governing Council. Prof. Kayode Adebowale, born January 1962, the current Deputy Vice-Chancellor Administration and former Dean, Faculty of Science; Fellow, Nigerian Academy of Science; Former Director, Special Duties, Office of the Vice-Chancellor and graduate of the prestigious National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies, Kuru, Jos.

“Prof. Emiola Olapade-Olaopa, born October 1963, the immediate past Provost of the College of Medicine, UI and former member UI Governing Council; author and co-author in diverse disciplines. Prof. Kolapo Hamzat, born June 1970, youngest professor of physiotherapy in Africa by 2009, current university orator, current Head of Department of Physiotherapy, first Ph.D. holder in Physiotherapy in West Africa, first Professor of Neurological Physiotherapy in Africa, and fellow of African Academy of Science.

The council stated that the railway stations were named after some eminent Yoruba citizens and it contained names of 10 eminent Yoruba indigenes with four from Lagos, five Ijebu/Egba in Ogun State and one Ogbomoso in Oyo State, recalling that the corridor under consideration is called Lagos-Ibadan Railway Corridor, which ostensibly passes through Ogun State, and that “We in Ibadan also noted the statement of the Director of Press, Ministry of Transportation on justification of the honour that ‘the deserving citizens have contributed to the progress and development of their respective communities and the nation at large’.

“At the moment, the only plausible position we Ibadan indigenes want to maintain is that the omission of Ibadan indigenes from the list is an innocent oversight as it is inconceivable to conclude that Ibadan Community, covering 3,850 sq2 Km of Nigeria’s landmass with eleven Constitution – recognized Local Government Areas, population of over three million people and having served as the capital of the Yoruba Nation since the colonial era would not have at least one of its own citizens that has contributed to the progress and development of its community and Nigeria at large… We surely know in our minds that most of the beneficiaries of this honour would also find it embarrassing that a list like that could be released without a single Ibadan indigene in the face of the fact that about three of the stations are located on Ibadan soil.

“We humbly appeal to President Muhammadu Buhari to please quickly redress our grievances in the best manner possible. Ibadan will continue to give its maximum support to the Federal Government of Nigeria.”