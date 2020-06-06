Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan

The Commissioner of Police in Oyo State, Mr Nwachukwu Enwonwu, has relocated his office temporarily to Akinyele Local Government Area of the state in order to nip in the bud the increasing rate of crime in the local government.

The police public relations officer for the state, Mr Olugbenga Fadeyi, said the action of the police boss followed the killings of one Baraka Bello, a female student of the Department of Science Laboratory Technology (SLT), Federal College of Animal Health and Production, Moor Plantation, Ibadan, on June 1st at Oloro area of Kara in Akinyele community, as well as the smashing of the head of a 29-year-old woman, Mrs Azeezat Somuyiwa, carrying a seven-month-old pregnancy, with a stone by suspected ritual killers at Ijefun community, near Ojoo, Ibadan on June 5th in the same local government.

Suspected Bororo herdsmen were also accused of killing three farmers in three villages of Ikereku, Pade, Olanla and Babalola in the same Akinyele Local Government on Sunday, May 31st.

According to Fadeyi, the Commissioner of Police got wind of the incidents and he relocated his office to the area along with the Deputy Commissioners of Police in charge of Operations, and Criminal Investigation Department (CID), as well as Area Commander Moniya, and Divisional Police Officers in charge of Moniya and Ojoo, along with all the police tactical teams, in the company of some officials of the state government.

Fadeyi stated that Enwonwu assured the general public and people of Oyo State that the police were aware of the dastard killings, especially of Barakat a d Azeezat.

‘Furthermore, intensified efforts are on by the Deputy Commissioner of Police in charge of Criminal Investigation Department (CID), Iyaganku, Ibadan to unravel the misery behind the dastard killings.

‘The Commissioner of Police therefore wishes to use this medium to put the record straight that Azezat Somuyiwa, aged 29 years of Ijefun Community, that was killed at the early hour of 5th June, 2020 by some assailants was smashed with stone on her head.

‘The deceased is not a post graduate student of the University of Ibadan as widely circulated on the social media. Her murder seems similar to that of a ritual killing.

‘Consequent upon this, the CP wishes to further use this medium to thank the Inspector General of Police, Mohammed A. Adamu NPM,mni, the Government and people of Oyo State, the Traditional Leaders, Leaders of thought, Political Leaders, family members and others for their patience and understanding; while reiterating the police in Oyo State assurance to get to the root of the matter.

‘He equally advised members of the public to be wary of these hoodlums in our midst who carried out this heinous crime that is inimical to our safety and security and as well threatening our corporate existence.

‘He nonetheless seized the opportunity to sensitize the members of the public to be extra vigilant and security conscious. The CP equally enjoined all and sundry to be at alert and also clear nearby bushes in their various communities.

‘He reiterated the command’s resolve to continue to rejig our security architecture for maximum protection of lives and property of the good people of Oyo State, while he sternly warns the criminals to relocate from Oyo State as the Police in Oyo State Command are battle ready to crush any individuals or criminal gangs, who is bent on disturbing the relative peace and tranquility being enjoyed by the good people of Oyo State.

‘He urged all the good people of Oyo State to continue to go about their lawful businesses without any fear of molestation or threat from any quarters as adequate security measures have been emplaced to respond promptly to any security threats from any individuals or groups.’