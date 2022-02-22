From Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan

Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State has approved Friday, March 11, 2022, for the installation of Senator Lekan Balogun as the 42nd Olubadan of Ibadanland.

The approval was contained in a circular dated February 22, 2022, issued from the Office of Commissioner, Ministry of Local Government and Chieftaincy Affair.

The circular, entitled: ‘Installation Ceremony: Olubadan of Ibadan’, is marked Ref No: CB 211/10/155 and it was addressed to Senator Lekan Balogun and a copy sent to the Executive Chairman, Ibadan South-East Local Government Area o Oyo State.

The two-paragraph circular, endorsed by the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Dr. Bashir Olanrewaju, read in part: “I wish to refer to a letter No.IBSELG.243/17 of 16th February, 2022, on the above subject and inform you that His Excellency, the Executive Governor of Oyo State has approved Friday, 11th of March, 2022 as the date of the installation of the New Olubadan of Ibadan. Once again, congratulations, Kabiyesi.”

The stool of Olubadan became vacant on Sunday January 2, 2022, following the demise of the 41st Olubadan, Oba Saliu Adetunji, who was produced by the Balogun Line, which is one of the two chieftaincy lines that have been producing Olubadan on rotational basis. The death of Oba Adetunji opened the door for the Otun Line to produce the occupier of the throne, and the most senior chief on the line is Otun Olubadan, Senator Lekan Balogun.

Governor Makinde announced the approval of Senator Balogun as the 42nd Olubadan last week Monday, following resolution of legal tussle on who should succeed Oba Adetunji.