Romanus Okoye

A 22-year-old man identified as Ayokunbi Olaniyi has appeared before Chief Magistrate’s Court, Iyaganku, Oyo State, over intercourse with a pig.

The police charged Olaniyi, who resides in Eleti–Odo, Iwo Road, Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, with one count of unnatural offence.

The prosecution counsel, Insp Opeyemi Olagunju, told the court that on April 2, at about 4 pm at Elewi–Odo, Ibadan, the defendant had sex with a pig against the order of nature.

The defendant worked at a pig farm owned by a Mrs Adenike Taiwo’s in Elewi–Odo, Ibadan.

The offence contravenes the provisions of Section 214 (2) of the Criminal Code Cap 38, Vol. II, Laws of Oyo State 2000. The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the offence.

Defence counsel Mr Mumin Jimoh prayed the court to grant his client bail in the most liberal terms. Jimoh said the owner of the pig has forgiven the defendant.

Chief Magistrate Olaide Amzat, however, said: ‘If the owner has forgiven the defendant, has God forgiven him or has the pig forgiven him? The law must take its cause.’

The magistrate, nevertheless, admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N100,000 with two sureties in like sum and adjourned the matter until July 21 for hearing.