Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Saliu Adetunji and his chiefs, yesterday, took a tough stand against the burning and looting of more than 20 houses and 30 shops in some locations in Ibadan metropolis, by hoodlums, last week. Mayhem in Ibadan as hoodlums clash This was after an emergency meeting with family heads, where they warned those who have been persistently causing mayhem in parts of the city to stop it. They said: ‘Enough is enough.’ Aside the tough stance, they also resolved to conduct population census of every family compound in Ibadan metropolis; with the help of relevant stakeholders, in order to create a comprehensive database of people living in every family compound.

This, they said, will also make it easy to apprehend troublemakers in each family compound. Daily Sun gathered that more than 250 Mogajis, Baale and chiefs, whose areas were recently affected by the mayhem, converged on the Popoyemoja, Ibadan palace of Oba Adetunji for two and a half hours and unanimously took the stand; details of which were not made public. Personal Assistant and Director of Public Affairs to Olubadan, Mr. Adeola Oloko, said the sitting identified unemployment, drug abuse, idleness, inadequate synergy between law enforcement agents and the grassroots.

They also reasoned that the time has come for family heads to conduct regular weekly family meetings through which family ties could be strengthened and existing gaps closed for family safety and solidarity. The body suggested that where a Mogaji becomes unavoidably absent in a family compound, he should delegate authority to the next in rank in the family. The meeting agreed that there is need for comprehensive database of people living in every family compound. Oba Adetunji, who sympathised with victims of the mayhem, urged all youths in the land to join well-meaning people in stemming the tide of violence; in order to make Ibadan more habitable for all and sundry, as law enforcement agents could not do it alone.