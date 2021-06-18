From Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan

Aggrieved traders, yesterday, protested to the Oyo State Government Secretariat demanding the sack of Chairman of the Park Management System, Alhaji Mukaila Lamidi, fondly called Auxiliary, on the grounds that his ‘boys’ carried out the attack on phone retailers.

The protest led to the closure of all the entry and exit gates of the secretariat for some hours.

One of the traders said many of the shops at Iwo Road Shopping Complex were looted on Wednesday and yesterday morning by hoodlums, saying: “We want justice.

The young man who they killed must not be allowed to die in vain. The governor must ensure that justice is done.”

Governor Seyi Makinde visited the scene mayhem at Iwo Road that reportedly claimed two lives, while many others were injured after a clash between some commercial drivers and some phone retailers at the Iwo Road Shopping Complex.

Amidst watertight security, the governor inspected the shopping complex and went to the back of a street to also inspect a canal, said to be den of criminals.

An altercation between Rahmon, son of owner of the shopping complex, and some commercial drivers, who were members of the Park Management System of the state government, initiated to manage public transportation in the state after the proscription of National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) reportedly triggered the mayhem on Wednesday.