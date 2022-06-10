From Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan

Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Lekan Balogun, Alli-Okumade II, will today install a former governor of Oyo State, Rashidi Ladoja, as Otun Olubadan of Ibadanland.

A statement by the media aide to the monarch, Oladele Ogunsola, indicated that the installation will take place at Aliiwo palace in Ibadan.

Balogun said, yesterday, that apart from Ladoja, who, until his promotion, was the Osi Olubadan, the promotion would pave way for the upward movement of the ‘High Chiefs’ behind him as agreed on at the last meeting of the Olubadan Advisory Council.

The Otun chieftaincy title is the highest position in the civil line, that has been producing Olubadan with the military line on rotational basis. It became vacant on March 11, 2022, when the present Olubadan, moved from Otun Olubadan to Olubadan, following the demise of the 41st Olubadan, Oba Saliu Adetunji, Aje Ogungunniso I.

According to the release, “following the promotion of the former governor (Ladoja), Eddy Oyewole, who presently holds the title of Ashipa Olubadan, would become Osi-Olubadan and Biodun Kola-Daisi would from Ekerin Olubadan become Ashipa Olubadan.

“Similarly, the current Ekarun Olubadan, Hamidu Ajibade, would be installed as the Ekerin Olubadan, while the trail blazer in the private ownership of radio station in the ancient metropolis, the promoter of Splash F.M, Adebayo Akande, the current Maye Olubadan, moves up to become High Chief with the title of Ekarun Olubadan.”

Olubadan, in the statement was quoted to have congratulated the promoted lieutenants with a charge to them to see their elevation as a call to higher duty for the growth, development and progress of Ibadanland.

