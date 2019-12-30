An Iyaganku Chief Magistrates’ Court on Monday remanded a commercial motorcyclist, Gbenga Oduola, at the Agodi Correctional Centre for allegedly raping his female passenger and beheading her five-year-old son.

The plea of the 37-year-old defendant was not taken by the court.

The Chief Magistrate, Mr Emmanuel Idowu, remanded the defendant pending the receipt of legal advice from the Oyo State Directorate of Public Prosecution (DPP).

He adjourned the case till Feb. 25, 2020 for mention.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Oduola of Imeleke Road, Lawal Estate, Igboora, was arraigned on a two-count charge of rape and murder.

According to the Prosecutor, Cpl. Bewaji Ojo, Oduola on Dec. 8 at about 9pm at Imeleke road, Igboora, allegedly had unlawful carnal knowledge of one Bose Jimoh, 34, without her consent.

” The victim was alleged to have boarded the motorcycle of Oduola at Oja – Oba market in Igboora in Ibarapa Local Government Area of Oyo State

” Oduola allegedly diverted the woman and her son to his house and raped her three times.

” On Dec. 9, at about 6pm, Oduola was alleged to have unlawfully caused the death of Bose’s son, Ramadan Fadeyi, 5, by cutting off his head with a cutlass, ” Ojo said.

He said the offences contravened Sections 357 and 316 and punishable under Sections 358 and 319 of the Criminal Code, Cap 38, Vol. II, Laws of Oyo State, 2000. (NAN)